Southern men's basketball drops a close game to Texas State

SAN MARCOS, TX - The Southern men's basketball team fell in a close game to Texas State 86-83.

The Jags got their first lead about six minutes into the first half and led by as much as nine at one point. They were tied with the Bobcats at halftime.

After a back-and-forth second half battle, Southern fell behind by six points late in the game. Cam Amboree made a three-point shot at the buzzer, but it wasn't enough to beat Texas State.

Southern falls to 4-6 on the season. They'll play their next game at California Baptist on Tuesday.