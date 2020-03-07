Southern men earn SWAC 2-seed; Women down rival Prairie View

In a SWAC double dip, the Southern men and women's hoops teams claimed key season finale wins over Prairie View A&M.

For the men, Ashante Shivers led the Jags with a game high 22 as Southern downed PV 89-80 in overtime. The win gave Southern the 2-seed in next week's SWAC tournament.

On the women's side, Brittany Rose led the way with 10 points as the Lady Jags downed the Lady Panthers 63-51.