Southern leading Jackson State 7-0 heading into 2nd Quarter

Saturday, September 09 2023
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: GoJagSports.com

The Jaguars are leading Jackson State 7-0 after the first quarter of Southern's home opener on the Bluff. 

Southern announced Friday that the game was sold out, which hasn't happened in more than 20 years. 

