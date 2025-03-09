67°
Southern Lab girls basketball wins second straight state title
HAMMOND - The Southern Lab girls basketball team will hang another banner.
The Kittens overcame a first half deficit to beat Cedar Creek 67-57 in the Division IV Select state championship game.
The win is Southern Lab's second straight state title and third in the last four years. The Kittens lone senior Shalia Forman led Southern Lab with 25 points and was named Most Outstanding Player.
OTHER STATE TITLE GAMES
Division I Select
Huntington 61, Woodlawn 51
Division II Select
Vandebilt Catholic 46, Madison Prep 42
