58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern hosts Jaguar Jackpot Roping on Sunday

4 hours 58 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, May 04 2025 May 4, 2025 May 04, 2025 10:30 PM May 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University Ag Center's livestock program hosted the Jaguar Jackpot Roping on Sunday. 

One of the organizers Denim Hill was ecstatic about the multiple competitions taking place during the annual occasion. 

Trending News

"Calf roping is one of the most exciting events. It does get exciting when you see the junior events. You see real tiny kids running with the calves, barrel racing. If you ask me, calf-riding is the most exciting event, bull-riding has got to be a close second right behind it."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days