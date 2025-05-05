58°
Southern hosts Jaguar Jackpot Roping on Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Southern University Ag Center's livestock program hosted the Jaguar Jackpot Roping on Sunday.
One of the organizers Denim Hill was ecstatic about the multiple competitions taking place during the annual occasion.
"Calf roping is one of the most exciting events. It does get exciting when you see the junior events. You see real tiny kids running with the calves, barrel racing. If you ask me, calf-riding is the most exciting event, bull-riding has got to be a close second right behind it."
