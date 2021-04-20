Latest Weather Blog
Southern head football coach Dawson Odums leaving for Norfolk State
BATON ROUGE - Head football coach Dawson Odums is leaving Southern University for another coaching job, the school confirmed Tuesday.
Odums is expected to take the head coaching job at Norfolk State University.
The North Carolina native just closed out his ninth season with the Jaguars with a resounding victory over rival Grambling in the Bayou Classic on Saturday in Shreveport.
Southern will play their fall season starting on September 4 against Troy in Alabama.
Football Scoop, a coaching news website, reported that Odums was offered a six-year contract worth $225 thousand dollars per season at Norfolk St.. The idea of long-term job security could be something that appeals to Odums in making what some might consider a lateral coaching move.
