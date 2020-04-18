Southern, Grambling pick up SWAC postseason honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Southern University placed 11 Jaguars on the Southwestern Athletic Conference All-Conference team and Grambling State University picked up a top honor from the 2015 SWAC postseason football awards.

Southern had the most players placed on All-Conference teams. They include RB Lenard Tilley, OL Anthony Mosley, DL Gabe Echols, DB Danny Johnson, and RS Willie Quinn on the All-Conference first team.

Also making the first team from other schools were Baton Rouge natives Johnta Hebert (RB, Prairie View) and Chad Williams (WR, Grambling).

Grambling State quarterback Jonathan Williams was named Offensive Player of the Year in voting held by league head coaches and sports information directors. He led Grambling State to a 9-2 overall record, its first Western Division title since 2011 and a perfect conference record, the first for a SWAC school since 2008.

Alabama State linebacker Kourtney Berry was picked for Defensive Player of the Year while Alcorn State's Marquise Warford landed the Newcomer of the Year award. Mississippi Valley State receiver Booker Chambers was picked as Freshman of the Year.