Southern Goalie Battles Autism During Stellar Start to Career

By: Matthew Trent

With 165 saves in her freshman year at Southern, Chioma Eriken was an easy choice for SWAC preseason Keeper of the Year.

"She's the best goalie I've ever had" says Jags head coach Jeremy Fontenot.

Despite the amazing stats, there's a battle she fights while she's battling the opposition.

"I'm actually on the autism spectrum," says Eriken. 

During her time as a soccer keeper, she's gotten pretty good at deflecting tough shots. Even the ones autism throws at her.

"For most of my life I didn't think it was that big of a deal. It was just something I had."

