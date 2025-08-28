88°
Southern Give Day takes place Thursday with goal to raise $25 million

BATON ROUGE - Southern University set a goal of raising $25 million in its "Give Day" on Thursday.

Officials say that money will go toward projects at all five of Southern's campuses, and that any amount donated helps.

Anyone interested in contributing can click this link.

