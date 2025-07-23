Southern football starts fall camp, former LSU running back makes appearence

BATON ROUGE - It's officially year two of the Terrence Graves era at Southern.

The Jaguar football team kicked off fall camp Tuesday night in preparation for their season opener on August 23 against North Carolina Central in Atlanta.

Graves led Southern to an 8-5 record and a SWAC Championship game in his first season at the helm in 2024.

Former LSU running back Trey Holly was at Southern practice Tuesday night, but did not practice while media was in attendance. Coach Graves told reporters Holly enrolled in school at Southern and is currently with the football program.

Holly is currently awaiting trail for a felony count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality in connection to a shooting in Union Parish in 2024. Holly rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown in his freshman season at LSU in 2023 before missing all of 2024 due to his ongoing legal battle.