Southern football season set to kick off Feb. 27; see the full schedule here

BATON ROUGE - SWAC has announced the full slate of football games for its delayed season beginning in the spring.

The conference will begin the season Feb. 27, 2021. Southern University will open the season at Alabama State.

The SWAC title game is scheduled for May 1.

You can view the full schedule below.



Feb. 27 at Alabama State



Mar. 6 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF



Mar. 13 Bye Week



Mar. 20 at Texas Southern



Mar. 27 ALCORN STATE



Apr. 3 Open Date



Apr. 10 at Prairie View A&M



Apr. 17 vs. Grambling State



Apr. 24 Open Date



May 1 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship