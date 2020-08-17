93°
Southern football season set to kick off Feb. 27; see the full schedule here
BATON ROUGE - SWAC has announced the full slate of football games for its delayed season beginning in the spring.
The conference will begin the season Feb. 27, 2021. Southern University will open the season at Alabama State.
The SWAC title game is scheduled for May 1.
Read more on the upcoming season here.
You can view the full schedule below.
Feb. 27 at Alabama State
Mar. 6 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
Mar. 13 Bye Week
Mar. 20 at Texas Southern
Mar. 27 ALCORN STATE
Apr. 3 Open Date
Apr. 10 at Prairie View A&M
Apr. 17 vs. Grambling State
Apr. 24 Open Date
May 1 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship
