Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern

Coming off a loss two weeks ago, the Southern University football team is looking to bounce back against Texas Southern on Saturday in Houston.

Head coach Dawson Odoms hopes to see a better effort from his team after their extended practice sessions over the last two weeks, working on fundamentals.

The Jaguars and the Tigers are set to kick things off at 7 p.m. in the BBVA Stadium in downtown Houston.