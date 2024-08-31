76°
Southern football leads McNeese 7-0 at half
LAKE CHARLES - The Southern football team currently leads 7-0 at half in their first game of the 2024 season versus McNeese.
It is Terrence Graves’ first game as the full-time head coach at Southern. He won the Bayou Classic back in November as the Interim Coach.
Noah Bodden started at quarterback for Southern and went 9-17 on attempts with 83 yards and one interception. The junior started last year’s Bayou Classic.
The game begins at 7 p.m. in Lake Charles and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
It’s the fourth-ever meeting between the two programs. The Cowboys have won the previous three meetings.
McNeese (0-1) lost to Tarleton State last week. Check back to this article for more updates.
