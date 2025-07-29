Southern football goes full pads in week two of fall camp

BATON ROUGE - The Southern football team is already in week two of fall camp.

The Jaguars, just like the Saints, practiced in full pads on Monday. With Terrence Graves entering his second season as head coach, and retaining most of the same staff, the Jaguars are adjusting well to the demands of camp.

Southern is less than four weeks from the season opener against NC Central in Atlanta on August 23.