Southern football enters week three of fall camp
BATON ROUGE - Fall camp is further along at Southern than most schools in the country.
The Jaguar football team entered week three of fall practice Monday in preparation for their Week 0 game against North Carolina Central in Atlanta.
Southern plays the Eagles in under three weeks, on August 23. The game will be broadcast on WBRZ.
