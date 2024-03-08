Southern football announces coaching staff for 2024 season

BATON ROUGE - New Southern football coach Terrence Graves announced his coaching staff for the 2024 season on Friday.

Former Alcorn State Head Coach Fred McNair is one of four new coaches on Graves' staff. McNair, who went 48-33 with the Braves over the last seven seasons, will coach tight ends.

Ten coaches return from the 2023 staff.

2024 Southern University football coaching staff

Terrence Graves - Head Coach

Mark Frederick - Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs

Henry Miller* - Defensive Coordinator/Cornerbacks

Everett Todd - Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Ends

Willie Totten* - Quarterbacks

Fred McNair - Tight Ends

Chris Scott* - Linebackers

Damon Nivens* - Offensive Line

Quentin Burrell* - Wide Receivers

Damarcus Miller* - Defensive Tackles

Sean Wallace* - Safeties

Randal Moore - Strength and Conditioning

Rick Jackson* - Director of Football Operations | Recruiting Coordinator

Joe McWilliams* - Defensive Graduate Assistant | Defensive Backs

Kaleb Williams* - Defensive Student Assistant



*- returned from 2023 coaching staff