82°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern fans can welcome home SWAC-champion baseball team Monday
BATON ROUGE - Southern University Athletics is inviting fans to greet the SWAC Championship-winning baseball team as they arrive home.
The Jaguars are expected to arrive back in Baton Rouge Monday afternoon. Fans can gather at 4:30 p.m. near the Baseball Field house next to Lee-Hines Field.
#JaguarNation Welcome home our 2019 & 2021 SWAC Baseball Championship team at the Baseball Field house located next to Lee-Hines Field TODAY @ 4:30pm! #WeAreSouthern #GoJags #HBCU pic.twitter.com/wTGqrgi8pI— Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) May 24, 2021
Trending News
Southern upset favorite Jackson State over the weekend with a 7-6 win, claiming back-to-back SWAC titles in baseball.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Total lunar eclipse known as 'Flower Blood Moon' to occur Wednesday
-
One person killed in overnight Livingston Parish fire
-
Storage units filling up while homeowners work on flooded houses
-
In Pierre Part, huge pumps are being installed to help with flooding
-
Buckingham Avenue residents try to recover from recent flooding