Southern fans can welcome home SWAC-champion baseball team Monday

BATON ROUGE - Southern University Athletics is inviting fans to greet the SWAC Championship-winning baseball team as they arrive home.

The Jaguars are expected to arrive back in Baton Rouge Monday afternoon. Fans can gather at 4:30 p.m. near the Baseball Field house next to Lee-Hines Field.

#JaguarNation Welcome home our 2019 & 2021 SWAC Baseball Championship team at the Baseball Field house located next to Lee-Hines Field TODAY @ 4:30pm! #WeAreSouthern #GoJags #HBCU pic.twitter.com/wTGqrgi8pI — Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) May 24, 2021

Southern upset favorite Jackson State over the weekend with a 7-6 win, claiming back-to-back SWAC titles in baseball.