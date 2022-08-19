Southern falls to Georgia 48-6, Jags' WR Gales suffers spinal injury

ATHENS, Ga. - Nick Chubb ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a TD pass to lead No. 7 Georgia to a 48-6 win over Southern on Saturday.



Chubb had scoring runs of 9 and 49 yards in the third quarter. The 49-yarder gave him 12 straight games with at least 100 yards rushing. He scored on a 24-yard pass from Greyson Lambert in the first quarter.



Georgia (4-0) led 17-0 in the first quarter and then played in the second quarter as if looking ahead to next week's visit from No. 12 Alabama.



Lenard Tillery's 16-yard scoring run for Southern (2-2) quieted the Georgia fans on a soggy day. The Bulldogs' only points in the second quarter came on a field goal.



Georgia quickly stretched the 20-6 halftime lead with four third-quarter touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Southern wide receiver Devon Gales sustained a spinal injury on the ensuing kickoff after the Bulldogs took the 48-6 lead.

Gales will remain under the care of doctors at Athens Regional until further notice.

Southern University and the Jaguar Nation asks for your continued prayers for Devon and the entire Gales family during this difficult time.