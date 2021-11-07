49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern falls to FAMU 29-17

1 hour 25 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, November 06 2021 Nov 6, 2021 November 06, 2021 11:26 PM November 06, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

It just wasn't Southern's night. The Jaguars offense couldn't produce anything in the second half which led to a 29-17 defeat. Southern only had 51 yards of total offense in the second half.

Southern is now out of SWAC West contention having their 3rd conference loss of the season. The Jags started hot having three straight scoring drives to open the game. But constant mistakes hurt Southern's chances of staying in the game.

Defensively, the Jaguars played a good game only allowing 381 yards from a really good FAMU offense. Southern now falls to 4-5 on the year and 3-3 in SWAC Play.

Trending News

The Jags will be back at home again on Saturday to play Jackson State.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days