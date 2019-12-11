41°
Southern Falls One Spot in the BOXTOROW Coaches Poll

Wednesday, December 11 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Quinci Hayward
Photo: Southern University Media Relations

According to the new ‘BOXTOROW Coaches Poll,’ Coach Dawson Odom and the southern Jaguars fell one spot to Number 5 following their 39-24 loss to Alcorn.

Southern's season came to an end Saturday night in front of more than 22,000 fans at "Jack Spinks Marino Casem Stadium" in Lorman, Mississippi.

It was a heavyweight title fight for three straight quarters, but ultimately the braves came out on top to win their 13th SWAC championship.

Now it's down to Alcorn state and the North Carolina A&T Aggies in the HBCU conference, who will face off at the A&T in Celebration Bowl.

That will air right here on WBRZ news 2, Dec 21st at 11:00 a.m.

The final "BOXTOROW Coaches Poll" will be released Monday, Dec 23.

