Southern ends non-conference slate in California

FRESNO, California - The Southern football team finishes its non-conference schedule Saturday night with a matchup against Fresno State out of the Mountain West.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the Jaguars and Bulldogs. It will be Southern's first game with Fred McNair acting as the offensive coordinator and play-caller. Earlier this week, head coach Terrence Graves announced McNair would be the co-offensive coordinator with Mark Frederick for the rest of the season.

Southern enters Saturday's game 1-2 so far this season. The Jaguars will have a bye next week.