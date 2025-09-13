82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern ends non-conference slate in California

1 hour 53 minutes 4 seconds ago Saturday, September 13 2025 Sep 13, 2025 September 13, 2025 6:34 PM September 13, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

FRESNO, California - The Southern football team finishes its non-conference schedule Saturday night with a matchup against Fresno State out of the Mountain West.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the Jaguars and Bulldogs. It will be Southern's first game with Fred McNair acting as the offensive coordinator and play-caller. Earlier this week, head coach Terrence Graves announced McNair would be the co-offensive coordinator with Mark Frederick for the rest of the season.

Trending News

Southern enters Saturday's game 1-2 so far this season. The Jaguars will have a bye next week.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days