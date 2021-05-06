Southern Conference to keep championships in North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Southern Conference will keep four league championships in North Carolina despite the NCAA and the Atlantic Coast Conference withdrawing championships because of the state law restricting rights of LGBT people.



The league said in a statement Friday it would honor commitments for these championships: men's soccer in Greensboro, men's and women's basketball in Asheville and men's golf in Pinehurst.



The league said its presidents and chancellors "reaffirmed their resolute opposition to legislation that discriminates against any individual." It added that it would monitor developments about North Carolina's law, which requires transgender people to use restrooms at schools and government buildings corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates.