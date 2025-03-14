Southern community honors Caleb Wilson; student died in alleged hazing ritual

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University community held a celebration of life memorial for Caleb Wilson, a student who died in an alleged hazing incident. The service was held at the F.G. Activity Center Friday evening.

Friends and family came together to share how Wilson affected their lives and how they will honor his memory.

"Caleb had the unique innate ability to make people feel loved and valued. I remember when he and his family were there when my grandmother was dying. They lifted me up at one of my lowest times. No matter what was going on in anyone's life he always took the time to listen. Offer encouragement and bless you with his smile," a friend of Wilson shared during the service.

"I wish people knew your name because of your wit, charm, humor and determination. Instead your name is being mentioned in the past tense. For every time we say Caleb Wilson it is in remembrance. It is in sorrow and filled with heartache," another friend of Wilson said.

"Even though he is not physically here anymore - the way he loved people, the way he lifted people up is not going away. The best way we can honor Caleb is to carry that same love and faith into our lives just like Caleb did every single day," a friend that spoke during the service said.

You can watch the full service here: