85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern California shaken by 4.2 earthquake, Thursday

2 hours 24 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 July 30, 2020 8:08 AM July 30, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook Southern California's San Fernando Valley just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The light quake which felt like a jolt, a pause, and then a bit more rocking, was centered near Pacoima.

Pacoima is about 23 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The USGS initially reported a magnitude 4.5 tremor, but has since downgraded it.

Southern California’s San Fernando Valley encompasses the City of Burbank, the City of Calabasas, the City of Glendale, the City of Los Angeles, and the City of San Fernando.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days