Southern California police agencies missing 329 weapons

6 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, September 25 2016 Sep 25, 2016 September 25, 2016 2:20 PM September 25, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Southern California police agencies have had more than 300 weapons lost or stolen over the past five years.

The Orange County Register reports Sunday that an investigation of 134 state and local police agencies from Kern County to the Mexican border showed 329 firearms were lost or stolen and some were involved in crimes.

The newspaper says the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported that at least 103 of the agency's 20,000 guns were lost or stolen over the past five years.

In Hermosa Beach, the police department conducts an annual internal audit of its weapons, and hasn't lost any.

But many agencies don't track their guns.

California law doesn't require officers to report lost or stolen weapons, but departments voluntarily report missing guns to a state database.

