52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern blasts Jackson State and Deion Sanders 34-14

6 hours 26 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, April 03 2021 Apr 3, 2021 April 03, 2021 7:24 PM April 03, 2021 in Top Story Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

After leading by just 10 at the half, Southern poured on the offensive onslaught and gave Deion Sanders his first Boom Box Classic loss 34-14. The Jaguars gained over 470 yards of total offense including six Jaguars registering a carry for 294 yards on the ground. 

Southern moves to 4-1 on the season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days