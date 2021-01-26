72°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern basketball loses at the buzzer to Alabama State
MONTGOMERY- Coming off of their first conference loss, the Southern men's basketball team looked to bounce back on Monday against Alabama State.
In the first half, the Jags jumped out to a 15 point lead, before the Hornets made a second half comeback.
Southern's Jayden Saddler tied the game at 64 with 5 seconds remaining.
That was just enough time for Alabama State's Kenny Strawbridge to collect an offensive rebound off a missed LaTrell Tate layup and put it back in as time expired.
Southern lost 66-64. Up next, they travel to Alcorn State on Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Donaldsonville women's basketball snaps Walker's 16-game win streak
-
Decked out in decoration, homes in Spanish Town transformed for drive-by Mardi...
-
As Louisiana's vaccine supply remains 'flat,' Ochsner postpones thousands of vaccinations
-
At least 100 cats & dogs rescued from dead woman's home
-
'Worst perfect storm' affecting thousands of unemployment claims