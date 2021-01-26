Southern basketball loses at the buzzer to Alabama State

72°
Monday, January 25 2021
By: Reggie Chatman

MONTGOMERY- Coming off of their first conference loss, the Southern men's basketball team looked to bounce back on Monday against Alabama State.

In the first half, the Jags jumped out to a 15 point lead, before the Hornets made a second half comeback.

Southern's Jayden Saddler tied the game at 64 with 5 seconds remaining.

That was just enough time for Alabama State's Kenny Strawbridge to collect an offensive rebound off a missed LaTrell Tate layup and put it back in as time expired.

Southern lost 66-64. Up next,  they travel to Alcorn State on Saturday.

