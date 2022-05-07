75°
Southern baseball wins game 2 over Arkansas Pine Bluff 7-4

Saturday, May 07 2022
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball wins game 2 over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

The Jags got a good outing from for Zachary Pitcher Anthony Fidanza who threw 7 innings, only giving up 1 run with 8 strikeouts.

This was Fidanza's 4th win of the year.

Southern is now 14-9 in SWAC play, they will look for the sweep tomorrow at 1. 

