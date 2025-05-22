Southern baseball survives and advances in the SWAC Tournament

ATLANTA, Ga. - Southern baseball was not ready for their season to be over so soon in the SWAC Tournament. The Jaguars took down No. 4 seed Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Thursday and beat the Golden Lions 17-11.

After trailing early in the game, the Jags made a splash in the third inning to catch up to Pine-Bluff's lead. They trailed 7-5 after three innings.

The Jags took control in the sixth inning by taking the lead. They scored four runs in the sixth to tie and then lead 11-8.

It was a high-scoring affair on both sides, but it was Southern who walked away victorious. They capped off their 17-11 victory with a three-run home run by Kameron Byrd.

Southern will now play on Friday at 11 a.m. They will face the loser of Florida A&M vs Grambling. Southern already has one loss to Florida A&M in the SWAC Tournament, so another loss would end their season.

The games will be streamed on the SWAC Digital Network.