Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen

Port Allen- Two months after their season got canceled, players from the Southern baseball team met up at Port Allen High School to play.

Set up by Southern outfielder Hampton Hudson, it was a chance for guys to hit against live pitching for the first time in months.

Heading into next season, Southern will be looking to defend their 2019 SWAC Championship, and outings like this offer a chance for players to come together and start to build chemistry for when they return to action in 2021.