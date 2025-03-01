52°
Southern baseball picks up win over St. Peter's

Friday, February 28 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team played its first home game of the season Friday night and picked up a win over St. Peters.

Southern 5, St. Peter's 4

The Jaguars are now 4-4 this season. Southern hosts St. Peter's for the second game of a three-game series Saturday at 3 p.m.

