Southern baseball handles St. Peter's, earns series sweep

BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team dominated St. Peter's on Saturday, picking up two 10-run wins and a series sweep.

Game 1

Southern 14, St. Peter's 4

Game 2

Southern 15, St. Peter's 5

The Jaguars earned a three-game sweep over St. Peter's and improve to 6-4 overall. Southern beat the Peacocks 5-4 on Friday night.

Southern hosts Xavier (New Orleans) on Tuesday at Lee-Hines Stadium.