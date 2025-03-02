53°
Southern baseball handles St. Peter's, earns series sweep
BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team dominated St. Peter's on Saturday, picking up two 10-run wins and a series sweep.
Game 1
Southern 14, St. Peter's 4
Game 2
Southern 15, St. Peter's 5
The Jaguars earned a three-game sweep over St. Peter's and improve to 6-4 overall. Southern beat the Peacocks 5-4 on Friday night.
Southern hosts Xavier (New Orleans) on Tuesday at Lee-Hines Stadium.
