Southern baseball handles St. Peter's, earns series sweep

4 hours 28 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, March 01 2025 Mar 1, 2025 March 01, 2025 9:34 PM March 01, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team dominated St. Peter's on Saturday, picking up two 10-run wins and a series sweep.

Game 1

Southern 14, St. Peter's 4

Game 2

Southern 15, St. Peter's 5

The Jaguars earned a three-game sweep over St. Peter's and improve to 6-4 overall. Southern beat the Peacocks 5-4 on Friday night. 

Southern hosts Xavier (New Orleans) on Tuesday at Lee-Hines Stadium.

