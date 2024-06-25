77°
Southern baseball finishes sweep of Selma

8 years 3 months 5 days ago Sunday, March 20 2016 Mar 20, 2016 March 20, 2016 6:28 PM March 20, 2016 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Price

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars took a break from SWAC play this weekend, but not from the win column as they swept away Selma University by taking two games on Sunday afternoon at Lee Hines Field.

In game 2, the Jaguars scored 12 runs on 11 hits as they took the series win 12-6.
 
Looking for the sweep in game 3, the Jags scored 3 runs in the 1st inning, survived the best effort from the Bulldogs all weekend and clawed their way to a 4-3 win.
 
The Jags have a road game on Wednesday as they head to Loyola at 6pm, then the Jags return to SWAC play next weekend as they host Arkansas Pine Bluff.

