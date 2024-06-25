77°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern baseball finishes sweep of Selma
Trending News
BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars took a break from SWAC play this weekend, but not from the win column as they swept away Selma University by taking two games on Sunday afternoon at Lee Hines Field.
In game 2, the Jaguars scored 12 runs on 11 hits as they took the series win 12-6.
Looking for the sweep in game 3, the Jags scored 3 runs in the 1st inning, survived the best effort from the Bulldogs all weekend and clawed their way to a 4-3 win.
The Jags have a road game on Wednesday as they head to Loyola at 6pm, then the Jags return to SWAC play next weekend as they host Arkansas Pine Bluff.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George Transition District requests sales taxes from City-Parish after swearing in...
-
With intentions to turn property into duplex, city says not so fast
-
Louisiana soldier accounted for from WWII, headed home to Bogalusa 82 years...
-
Demographer who made Metro Council map at center of voting rights lawsuit...
-
Four-month-old critically injured in dog attack