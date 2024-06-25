Southern baseball finishes sweep of Selma

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars took a break from SWAC play this weekend, but not from the win column as they swept away Selma University by taking two games on Sunday afternoon at Lee Hines Field.



In game 2, the Jaguars scored 12 runs on 11 hits as they took the series win 12-6.

Looking for the sweep in game 3, the Jags scored 3 runs in the 1st inning, survived the best effort from the Bulldogs all weekend and clawed their way to a 4-3 win.