Southern baseball coach Kerrick Jackson leaving the program for job with Major League Baseball
Sources tell WBRZ that Southern head coach Kerrick Jackson will be leaving the program for a job with Major League Baseball.
Since coming to the Bluff in 2018, Jackson has amassed almost 50 wins in three seasons.
The Jags made the Starkville Regional in 2019, the same year they claimed the SWAC Western Division Title.
A formal announcement will be made Monday morning on MLB Network.
