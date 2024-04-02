76°
Southern baseball beats LSU for just fourth time ever
BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team beat LSU for just the fourth time ever Monday night.
The Jaguars went into Alex Box Stadium and beat No. 18 LSU 12-7. Tyeler Hawkins started things off for Southern with a three-run home run in the second inning. LSU cut the lead to 3-2, but the Jaguars erupted for five runs in the fifth inning and held on late.
It's the first time Southern beat LSU since 2019.
This season, the Jaguars have won eight of nine games and are 12-13 overall.
LSU drops their fourth straight and is now 20-10 overall.
Up next for LSU, they host No. 6 Vanderbilt for a weekend series starting on Thursday.
Southern welcomes Arkansas Pine-Bluff to Lee-Hines Stadium for a three-game set beginning Friday.
