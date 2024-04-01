75°
Southern baseball beats LSU 12-7 at the Box

BATON ROUGE - The LSU and Southern baseball teams met for the 63rd time on Monday night at Alex Box Stadium and the Jaguars won 12-7. 

The No. 18 Tigers (20-9) have won 59 of the previous 62 matchups. Southern's last win against LSU came in 2019.

LSU limps into Monday night's game after getting swept at No. 1 Arkansas over the weekend. The Tigers are 2-7 in SEC play this season.

Southern (11-13) swept Prairie View A&M over the weekend. The Jaguars are winners of seven of their last eight games and are 6-1 in SWAC play.

