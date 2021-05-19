73°
Southern baseball beats Alabama State in SWAC Tournament, 3-0
MADISON, AL- The Southern Jaguars won their opener in SWAC Baseball Tournament 3-0 over Alabama State.
The Hornets came into Wednesday on an 11-game win streak, but had no answers for Jaguar starter John Guienze who pitched a complete game shutout. He allowed only 4 hits in the win and finished with 9 strikeouts.
#Southern baseball upsets Alabama State in the 1st Round of @theSWAC Baseball Tournament 3-0.— Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) May 19, 2021
The Hornets had won 11 straight, before being held to 2 hits by John Guienze for the Jags. He finished his CG with 9 Ks. @WBRZ @SouthernUsports pic.twitter.com/PVqym3uM8O
The Jaguars will play Thursday against the winner of Alcorn and Prairieview at 6PM.
