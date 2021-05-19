73°
Southern baseball beats Alabama State in SWAC Tournament, 3-0

By: Reggie Chatman

MADISON, AL- The Southern Jaguars won their opener in SWAC Baseball Tournament 3-0 over Alabama State.

The Hornets came into Wednesday on an 11-game win streak, but had no answers for Jaguar starter John Guienze who pitched a complete game shutout. He allowed only 4 hits in the win and finished with 9 strikeouts. 

The Jaguars will play Thursday against the winner of Alcorn and Prairieview at 6PM.

