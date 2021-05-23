72°
Southern baseball advances to 10th NCAA tournament with 7-6 win over Jackson St.

7 hours 7 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, May 23 2021 May 23, 2021 May 23, 2021 3:04 PM May 23, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

O'Neil Burgos' three run homerun in the top of the 9th was all that Southern needed to take down Jackson State in the SWAC baseball tournament championship. JSU had dominated conference opponents all year going 24-0 in SWAC play and with an overall record of 34-8. The win is Southern's 10th NCAA tournament appearance.

