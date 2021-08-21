85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern Athletics to name football stadium field after Pete Richardson

16 hours 11 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, August 20 2021 Aug 20, 2021 August 20, 2021 6:09 PM August 20, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael R Cauble

Longtime and successful former Southern head football Coach Pete Richardson will soon have the field he coached on named after him as Southern University Athletics has announced they will make the move to honor the national championship winning coach.

"Pete Richardson Field" at "A.W. Mumford Stadium" will link Southern's two most successful head football coaches in the same location as Mumford won 5 black college national championships and 11 SWAC Championships during his 27 years on the Bluff.

Richardson coached Southern to five SWAC titles in football (1993, 97, 98, 99 & 2003) and four Black National Championships (1993, 95, 97 & 2003) as well as earning SWAC coach of the year honors five times.

Trending News

According to a post on the school website the Southern University System Board of Supervisors approved the field naming change on Friday morning.
 
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days