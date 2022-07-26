90°
Southern alum co-writes new movie on search for justice in lynching of Emmett Till
A new movie coming October 2022 centers around the search for justice following the lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till.
The movie "TILL" will focus on the "never-before-told story of Mamie Till-Mobley" as she fights for her son, according to a tweet from the movie's team.
Additionally, a Southern University alum, Keith Beauchamp, was one of the principal writers on the film.
Watch the trailer here:
Witness the power of a mother’s love. Watch the official trailer for #TillMovie now, and see the never-before-told story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice for her son, Emmett. In theaters this October. pic.twitter.com/h30n9BVPmV— TILL (@TillMovie) July 25, 2022
