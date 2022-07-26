90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern alum co-writes new movie on search for justice in lynching of Emmett Till

6 hours 34 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, July 26 2022 Jul 26, 2022 July 26, 2022 5:09 AM July 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via IMDb

A new movie coming October 2022 centers around the search for justice following the lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till.

The movie "TILL" will focus on the "never-before-told story of Mamie Till-Mobley" as she fights for her son, according to a tweet from the movie's team. 

Additionally, a Southern University alum, Keith Beauchamp, was one of the principal writers on the film.

Watch the trailer here:

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days