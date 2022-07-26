Southern alum co-writes new movie on search for justice in lynching of Emmett Till

Photo via IMDb

A new movie coming October 2022 centers around the search for justice following the lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till.

The movie "TILL" will focus on the "never-before-told story of Mamie Till-Mobley" as she fights for her son, according to a tweet from the movie's team.

Additionally, a Southern University alum, Keith Beauchamp, was one of the principal writers on the film.

Watch the trailer here: