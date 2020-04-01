Southeastern student tests positive for COVID-19

HAMMOND, La.- Southeastern Louisiana University announced a student living on-campus has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The student resides in Taylor Hall, however, the university says it is believed that the student has not been on campus since March 21.

Southeastern released a statement Wednesday afternoon addressing the situation, saying the university is working with regional health officials to take appropriate steps including communicating with other Taylor Hall residents.

"It is understandable that this news is concerning to our campus community, with the quickly expanding number of cases across the region and state, it was expected that there would eventually be cases on campus. This is one of the reasons Southeastern moved quickly to transition to remote classes and work, limit social gatherings, encourage social distancing, and encourage residential students who could do so to return home."

For the latest information regarding updates from Southeastern and campus-specific information, visit southeastern.edu/coronavirus.