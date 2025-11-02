56°
Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern stays unbeaten in conference play with huge win over East Texas A&M
HAMMOND - The Southeastern football team is now 5-0 in Southland Conference play.
The Lions had no trouble with East Texas A&M Saturday at Strawberry Stadium, scoring on eight of 11 drives en route to a 59-14 win.
Southeastern quarterback Carson Camp went 11-for-18 for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux had four catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Dkhai Johnson also had two touchdowns for the Lions, one receiving and one on a punt return.
Trending News
Southeastern improves to 7-2 overall and 7-0 in games against FCS opponents. The FCS No. 16 Lions play at Lamar next Saturday, November 8 at 3 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana could soon loosen commercial pogy fishing restrictions; recreational anglers aren't happy
-
Scotlandville Magnet High School hosts its first Homecoming Parade
-
West Baton Rouge Parish Library tax renewal on November ballot after failing...
-
Two young girls thrown from Ferris wheel at Harvest Festival on False...
-
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church holds 5th annual 'Music on the...
Sports Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 10: Can Vanderbilt really get the...
-
St. Amant beats Prairieville in district matchup
-
U-High Cubs win district title in thriller over Madison Prep
-
Plaquemine picks up eighth straight win
-
Despite vacancies at president, AD, football coach, 'LSU is not broken' according...