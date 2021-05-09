Southeastern splits weekend series with Nicholls

THIBODAUX, La. – A four-run fifth inning was all Nicholls needed Sunday, defeating Southeastern Louisiana, 4-2, at Ben Meyer Diamond at Ray E. Didier Field to split the four-game Southland Conference series.



Southeastern (28-17, 20-12 SLC) fell into a three-way tie for first place in the conference standings with Abilene Christian (28-17, 19-11 SLC) and New Orleans (27-21, 22-14 SLC). The Lions and ACU have two series remaining in Southland play. UNO has one.



The series finale remained scoreless into the fourth inning. Preston Faulkner started a two-out rally, pulling a single into left field. Colonel starting pitcher Nick Heckman (2-5) hit Rhett Rosevear with a pitch before coughing up back-to-back RBI singles to Gaby Cruz and Eli Johnson .



Nicholls broke through against Lion starting pitcher Will Kinzeler (4-3) in the fifth. A single, double and sacrifice fly cut the Southeastern lead in half. After issuing a walk, Kinzeler picked up a groundout. With two down, Colonel third baseman Austin Cain launched his second home run of the season to left field.



From the point forward, both pitching staffs returned to their stingy ways.



Heckman earned the win, tossing 8.2 innings. Joe Taylor recorded the final out, picking up his 10th save of the season. Kinzeler suffered the loss, allowing four runs in five innings pitched.



UP NEXT

Southeastern heads down the Texas gulf coast this coming weekend for a Southland Conference series at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Games are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, a doubleheader starting at 12 p.m. Saturday and a single game Sunday at 1 p.m.



The first game of Saturday's doubleheader is slated to be a seven-inning contest. If the first game goes extra innings, the second game would then become a seven-inning affair.



SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT TICKET INFORMATION

Current Southeastern Louisiana season ticket holders have until close of business Monday to reserve their seats at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field for the entire tournament. After that date, all seats not reserved will be available to the general public.



Tickets can be reserved by contacting the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays.



The double-elimination tournament, scheduled for May 26-29 at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field, will feature the league's top eight teams and concludes with a winner-take-all championship game May 29 at 6 p.m. CT. The winner of the tournament will receive the Southland's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. All games will be broadcast on ESPN+.