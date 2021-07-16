Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern's latest rebranding effort includes three new logos for all athletic programs
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics unveiled a new look on Wednesday with the release of new branding for the 2021-22 season and beyond.
The new branding was part of a university-wide initiative to enhance the Southeastern image and visual presence. Earlier on Wednesday, Southeastern released a new academic logo for the university as a whole.
SLU partnered with Dallas, Texas-based Torch Creative for the rebranding and Wednesday’s reveal was the culmination of a months-long effort. Southeastern joins previous Torch Creative clients such as the NBA, the NHL, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Nebraska, among others.
The rebranding, combined with Southeastern Athletics’ recent announced partnership with Under Armour through BSN Sports to serve as the department’s official apparel provider, will give the Lions and Lady Lions a fresh look for what promises to be a bright future in competition.
