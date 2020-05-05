Southeastern's Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund returns home to native Canada to start CFL career

Despite being one of Southeastern's all time defensive greats, defensive end Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund didn't get the draft day call he hoped for from the NFL. Despite radio silence from the American football league, it was the Calagary Stampeders of the CFL in his native Canada that gave him the shot to start his professional football career.