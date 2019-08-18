Southeastern Riding the Wave of Confidence Despite Sub .500 2018 Season

Alot of teams would be focusing on improving gradually after a 4-7 record. Southeastern has bypassed that and have their eyes set on a Southland Conference title.

"I don't think anybody is going to be sleeping on us this year," second year head coach Frank Scelfo states. The offense will be lead by dual threat star Chason Virgil who spent this summer working at the Manning Passing Academy, perfecting his game against some of the best quarterbacks in the country.

The defense looks to be much improved thanks to the addition of former McNeese head coach Lance Guidry as defensive coordinator. It'll be a very athletic and agile defense than years past thanks to aggressive recruiting and Guidry's intense style of turnover based schemes.

The Lions open up the season at home August 29th against #6 Jacksonville State.