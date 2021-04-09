Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern releases statement amid fervor over LSU student's stabbing
HAMMOND - Southeastern Louisiana University publicly acknowledged a stabbing that landed one of its students in jail, saying "the criminal justice process in ongoing."
Reports said the incident happened on the Southeastern campus April 3, putting Draven Upchurch—a junior at LSU—in the hospital. Police said Upchurch's girlfriend, 18-year-old Elizabeth Grace Johnson, is facing a charge of aggravated battery.
Both students were initially taken to North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, but Johnson was later booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. The victim's family said earlier this week that Upchurch is still hospitalized in critical condition.
Johnson has since bonded out of jail, but she was placed on interim suspension by the university, according to a statement from the school Thursday. Southeastern openly addressed the situation on its Facebook page amid mounting pressure from students and parents.
Multiple blood drives were set up in the Hammond area to support Upchurch, and his family and friends also established a GoFundMe.
