Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern picked to finish third in Southland Conference
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Southeastern football team was picked to finish third in the Southland Conference on Monday.
The Lions finished second in the conference last season, going 6-1. Southeastern had an overall record of 7-5 and narrowly missed out on the FCS Playoffs.
Head Coach Frank Scelfo enters his eighth season with the Lions this fall.
Incarnate Word was picked to win the Southland, with Stephen F. Austin chosen to take second place.
2025 Southland Conference Preseason Poll
Team (First-place votes) | Points
1. UIW (15) | 158
2. SFA (3) | 137
3. Southeastern (1) | 136
4. Lamar (1) | 112
5. Nicholls | 91
6. McNeese | 85
T7. East Texas A&M | 59
T7. HCU | 59
9. Northwestern State | 39
10. UTRGV | 24
Southeastern opens the 2025 season at Louisiana Tech on August 30.
