Southeastern, Nicholls ranked among best regional universities in the South

Thursday, October 02 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Southeastern Louisiana University and Nicholls State University both ranked among the 80 best regional universities in the South on the 2026 U.S. News and World Report Rankings.

Southeastern ranked No. 74, up eight spots from last year's list. Nicholls ranked No. 64. Both schools were listed among the top 50 public schools in the South.

Nicholls also ranked as the No. 2 public university in Louisiana, behind only LSU.

The U.S. News and World Report ranks universities based on academic qualities like graduation rates, retention rates, and social mobility, with Southeastern's nursing program going from No. 455 to No. 294. 

“These accolades are yet another testament to the tremendous support Southeastern students receive from our faculty and staff,” Southeastern President William S. Wainwright said.

