86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southeastern graduates receive diplomas from College of Business, College of Nursing and Health Sciences

1 hour 3 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, May 16 2026 May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 2:38 PM May 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Southeastern students graduating from the College of Business and the College of Nursing and Health Sciences were treated to a special guest speaker on Saturday.

Guest speaker Hayley Arceneaux, a former patient of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, encouraged graduates as they moved on into the next phase of their lives.

Arceneaux, who's originally from St. Francisville, was working at the hospital as a physician when she was asked to be part of SpaceX's Inspiration4 crew. 

Inspiration4 was the first all-civilian orbital mission, launching in September of 2021, allowing the crew to orbit the planet for three days before returning to Earth. The endeavor raised $250 million for St. Jude and made Arceneaux the youngest American to orbit Earth, the first pediatric cancer survivor in space and the first astronaut with a prosthetic leg. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days